Woman dials hospital number she found online for appointment, loses Rs 1 lakh

A 52-year-old woman who looked up the number of a Mumbai hospital online ended up losing nearly Rs 1 lakh to fraudsters who had replaced the hospital’s number with their own. The Oshiwara police have registered an FIR in the case.

Umaimah Shaikh, a resident of Andheri (West), wanted to consult a neurologist and on January 23, she looked for the number on Google of Ruby Hospital in Jogeshwari where the doctor practised. She dialled the number she found online.

A person who identified himself as Yadav picked up the phone. He said she would need to book the appointment online and that he would send her links on her WhatsApp number. The man told her she would need to pay Rs 10 as part of the process, after which Shaikh downloaded the link and made the payment.

However, when she went to the hospital, she was told that they do not have any such system for online appointments. Realising something was amiss, she rushed to the bank and found that no transactions had been made.

However, on February 17, Shaikh received two messages about transactions worth Rs 99,999 that were made using her bank account. She then realised that the details she had filled in the links had been used to make the transactions.

Shaikh went to the bank again and closed her account. Later, she approached the Oshiwara police station where officials registered an FIR.

An officer from Oshiwara police said cyber fraudsters frequently change numbers on Google listings as the search engine giant provides the facility to edit details of establishments online. So when people look for these listings, they get the number of cyber fraudsters who gain access to their account and use it later to make unauthorised transactions.

Advertisement

The officer said people should avoid making payments on details provided over the phone or on links sent in such cases.