scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Woman dials hospital number she found online for appointment, loses Rs 1 lakh

A police officer said people should avoid making payments on details provided over the phone or on links sent in such cases.

An officer from Oshiwara police said cyber fraudsters frequently change numbers on Google listings as the search engine giant provides the facility to edit details of establishments online. (File photo)
Listen to this article
Woman dials hospital number she found online for appointment, loses Rs 1 lakh
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 52-year-old woman who looked up the number of a Mumbai hospital online ended up losing nearly Rs 1 lakh to fraudsters who had replaced the hospital’s number with their own. The Oshiwara police have registered an FIR in the case.

Umaimah Shaikh, a resident of Andheri (West), wanted to consult a neurologist and on January 23, she looked for the number on Google of Ruby Hospital in Jogeshwari where the doctor practised. She dialled the number she found online.

A person who identified himself as Yadav picked up the phone. He said she would need to book the appointment online and that he would send her links on her WhatsApp number. The man told her she would need to pay Rs 10 as part of the process, after which Shaikh downloaded the link and made the payment.

However, when she went to the hospital, she was told that they do not have any such system for online appointments. Realising something was amiss, she rushed to the bank and found that no transactions had been made.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
Takeaways from Aero India
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use

However, on February 17, Shaikh received two messages about transactions worth Rs 99,999 that were made using her bank account. She then realised that the details she had filled in the links had been used to make the transactions.

Shaikh went to the bank again and closed her account. Later, she approached the Oshiwara police station where officials registered an FIR.

An officer from Oshiwara police said cyber fraudsters frequently change numbers on Google listings as the search engine giant provides the facility to edit details of establishments online. So when people look for these listings, they get the number of cyber fraudsters who gain access to their account and use it later to make unauthorised transactions.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

The officer said people should avoid making payments on details provided over the phone or on links sent in such cases.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 13:14 IST
Next Story

Amid spat between IAS and IPS officers, Karnataka minister says will take action against both

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close