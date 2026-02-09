1 woman dead, another injured in fire at Vile Parle high-rise apartment in Mumbai

The fire erupted from the 13th floor of the Suvidha Pearl building at Pheroze Shah Mehta Road in Mumbai (File photo for representative use).

A 63-year-old woman was killed, and a 34-year-old woman was injured in a fire that broke out in a residential building at Vile Parle East in Mumbai’s western suburbs Monday afternoon.

The blaze erupted from the 13th floor of the Suvidha Pearl building at Pheroze Shah Mehta Road around 12.44 pm, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) disaster cell. Fire officials said the blaze began in an electrical wiring duct inside a room and soon spread to other rooms in the apartment.

The deceased was identified as Bhavna Satra, who was in the apartment during the incident, along with the injured woman, Aneree. Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said that the victims inhaled smoke, which caused breathing difficulties and ultimately led to the death of one of them.