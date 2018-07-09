Woman ‘creates fake Facebook profiles’ of ex-boyfriend’s sister, arrested

The police first blocked the Facebook profiles and after finding no clues from perusing them, began to question the woman and members of her family to understand whether anyone held a grudge against her. (Representational Image) The police first blocked the Facebook profiles and after finding no clues from perusing them, began to question the woman and members of her family to understand whether anyone held a grudge against her. (Representational Image)

A 22-year-old woman was arrested by the police Sunday for allegedly creating fake Facebook profiles of her former boyfriend’s sister to “get back at him for breaking up with her”. The complainant, who lives in Vile Parle and is a working professional in her late 20s, discovered the fake profiles after she began to receive obscene phone calls in May. The calls continued for over a month and caused severe mental agony before she discovered that her phone number had been posted in four profiles on Facebook bearing her name and pictures. She lodged a complaint with the Vile Parle police station on June 26.

The police first blocked the Facebook profiles and after finding no clues from perusing them, began to question the woman and members of her family to understand whether anyone held a grudge against her. Unit 8 of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch then narrowed down the list of suspects to a woman living in Goregaon who the complainant’s brother had dated for several years before he got married in May.

A crime branch official said that the couple had dated for eight years and broken up twice during that time, the second time for good when the man got married.

“Following the final break-up, the woman fought with the man and his two sisters. In a fit of anger she created the fake accounts and posted obscene content describing her former boyfriend’s sister,” the official added. On Sunday, the woman was summoned to crime branch unit 8, where was questioned regarding her role in the crime.

The police claimed that the woman had confessed to her crime and was placed under arrest.

