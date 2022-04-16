Woman convicted for rash driving released on bond of good behaviour

A court has showed leniency to a 50-year-old woman convicted for rash and negligent driving in Mumbai considering that she did not run away after the incident and accompanied the injured to the hospital.

The court said that instead of sentencing her at once, she will be released on a bond of good behaviour for a year under the Probation of Offenders Act. It also directed that the 23-year-old woman, who sustained injuries in the accident, be paid a compensation of Rs 10,000 by accused Rina D’souza.

The incident had taken place on on July 6, 2015, when the 23-year-old woman was riding her scooter to work on the New Link Road in Borivali. The court was told that a car, driven by D’souza, hit the scooter.

The 23-year-old woman told the court that she sustained a fracture on her left leg and injuries to her chest. A complaint was filed at MHB police station. During trial, D’souza claimed that the scooter rider was driving at a high speed.

Considering the testimony of the victim and an eyewitness – who had driven the injured to the hospital in D’souza’s car – the court said that while there was no evidence to show that D’souza was driving at a high speed, she was not careful while entering the main road from an internal road. It added that had she taken care, the accident could have been avoided.

After she was convicted, D’souza prayed for leniency saying that it was her first offence and she has a family, including two children, under her care. The court took these factors into consideration, along with her conduct.

“…it becomes clear that after the incident the accused did not run away from the spot. Rather, she extended her helping hands to reach the injured first informant to the hospital within time… Further, the accused is a woman. She is aged about 50 years. Her family depends on her… If she will be sent to jail, her family will (be) ruined,” Metropolitan Magistrate A P Khanorkar said in the order.

The court directed that D’souza be released under the Probation of Offenders Act. If she complies with the conditions of the bond, the court will consider her conduct and decide on discharging the bond that she entered into to avoid jail term.