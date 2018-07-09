Woman convicted of killing her baby gets bail

According to the prosecution, in September 2014, the 20-year-old woman, Supriya More, drowned her infant in a barrel of water at her maternal home in Satara. (Representational Image) According to the prosecution, in September 2014, the 20-year-old woman, Supriya More, drowned her infant in a barrel of water at her maternal home in Satara. (Representational Image)

The Bombay High Court recently granted bail to a woman who was convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court in 2015 for drowning her one-month-old infant. She had moved the High Court in 2015, challenging her conviction.

According to the prosecution, in September 2014, the 20-year-old woman, Supriya More, drowned her infant in a barrel of water at her maternal home in Satara. The staff of the local civic hospital where the child was rushed, during deposition, told the trial court that the child was brought dead. The government pleader argued that the motive behind the murder was that the accused had an inter-caste love marriage that wasn’t approved by her in-laws and out of frustration, she took the extreme step of killing her child. Her bail application was filed by lawyer Prashant Hagare in 2015.

A division bench of Justice B R Gavai and Sarang V Kotwal, while granting bail till her final appeal is heard, observed that since all major witnesses have turned hostile and the woman is in custody since September 2014, “at this stage, we are inclined to grant bail”. The court also noted that in trial court, the prosecution had examined 11 witnesses and except police witnesses and the medical officer, the other witnesses did not support the prosecution case. “The case is based on circumstantial evidence,” the bench said.

