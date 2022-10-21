scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Mumbai: Woman out to buy used furniture through ad on Facebook duped of Rs 2.07 lakh

One of the suspects, an alleged Navy official, said he had been transferred to another state and wanted to sell off his belongings and furniture at a cheaper rate.

The complainant was conned into transferring the money multiple times as the accused claimed that he did not get the amount.(Representative image)

The Cuffe Parade police are on the lookout of unknown persons one of whom allegedly posed as a Navy official and duped a 30-year-old woman of Rs 2.07 lakh on the pretext of selling her furniture at cheap rates.

The police said that the alleged Navy official had claimed that he had been transferred to another state and wanted to sell off his belongings such as a washing machine, an air conditioner, and furniture at a cheaper rate.

In her complaint to police, the woman said she came in touch with the man through an advertisement on Facebook.

“The person identified himself as Narayan. He alleged that he wanted to sell the products as he was transferred to another state, adding his belongings were at the airport,” said an officer, adding, “As the woman was interested in buying an air conditioner and a washing machine, Narayan agreed to sell them to her at 15,000.”

The woman then made an advance payment of Rs 2,000 following which the accused told her that a person named Sanjay Rawat will deliver the goods to her.

“Rawat then called her and said that Narayan had asked him to collect Rs 6,100 from her after which he will deliver the goods to her Cuffe Parade address,” said an officer.

The complainant was conned into transferring the money multiple times as Rawat claimed that he did not get the amount. Subsequently, Rawat called and informed the woman that the goods are at the airport and an official named Jambale will clear them for her.

“Posing as an airport official, Jambale contacted her a few minutes later. She was asked to transfer more money under the pretext of paying goods clearance fees and other taxes. When she objected, the man assured her that the money will be returned once the goods are delivered at her address,” said an officer.

Later, as the goods did not reach her and the trio stopped answering her calls, the woman informed her husband and approached Cuffe Parade police station.

A case under relevant sections of cheating and cheating by impersonation was registered.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 10:24:16 pm
