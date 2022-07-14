Woman booked on charge of extortion after BJP leader claims he was ‘honey-trapped’

The Oshiwara police last week registered an extortion case on the basis of a complaint from a 52-year-old BJP leader from Solapur, who alleged that he was “honey-trapped” by a woman. According to the complaint, the woman was demanding Rs 2 crore and a flat in Mumbai from him, and had threatened to defame and ruin his political and public image if her demands were not met.

The complainant, Shrikant Deshmukh, former BJP district president of Solapur (rural), resigned from his post on Tuesday after a video, with the accused woman, went viral. In the video, the woman was purportedly seen with him in a bedroom, making allegations of sexual harassment against him.

In the 25-second video which went viral on social media, the woman is heard saying, “This man Shrikant Deshmukh has cheated me. He has a wife and is also in a relationship with me. I will show you. Why did you lie to me?”

The incident is said to have taken place some time between July 1 to July 3. On July 7, Deshmukh approached the Oshiwara police, alleging that the woman had extorted Rs 1.78 lakh from him, which he said he deposited in her bank account using an e-wallet.

He said the woman also took nearly Rs 2 lakh in cash from him.She allegedly also demanded Rs 2 crore and a flat in Mumbai. According to Deshmukh, the woman later locked him in the bedroom and threatened to harm him and harm herself.

An FIR under sections 384 (extortion), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against her.

The woman has not been arrested in the case so far. Police said no cross-complaint of sexual harassment has been filed by the accused woman.

After the video surfaced on Twitter this week, Chitra Wagh, vice-president of BJP Maharashtra, had taken cognizance of the issue.

Part of a tweet from Wagh read, “The sister seen in the video must approach police and appropriate action shall be taken. Deshmukh has been released from his post.”