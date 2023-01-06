scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Woman booked for beating 14-yr-old

The police said the complainant in the case is the father of the boy who has sustained injury on his ear. The incident took place on Monday evening, when the boy was playing in a housing society at Bhakti Park in Wadala.

Mumbai violence, Mumbai crimew news, Mumbai woman beats child, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsMeanwhile, the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a report from the police on the matter.

The Wadala Truck Terminal police has registered a non-cognizable offence against a 30-year-old woman for allegedly beating a 14-year-old boy.

The police said the complainant in the case is the father of the boy who has sustained injury on his ear. The incident took place on Monday evening, when the boy was playing in a housing society at Bhakti Park in Wadala.

“Children were playing when the boy accidentally pushed a 12-year-old boy, who complained to his mother, a teacher,” said an officer.

The teacher then allegedly thrashed the 14-year-old boy, following which his father lodged a complaint with the police. The non-cognizable offence was lodged on Tuesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 5, 2023: Why you should read ‘National Green Hydrogen M...
UPSC Key- January 5, 2023: Why you should read ‘National Green Hydrogen M...
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...

Senior Inspector Dnyaneswar Argade said, “We have registered a non-cognizable offence against the woman and are probing the matter.

If we find any evidence, we shall register an FIR.”

More from Mumbai

Meanwhile, the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a report from the police on the matter.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 03:31 IST
Next Story

Expedite Halwara terminal work: Mann to officers

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close