Woman booked for beating 14-yr-old

The Wadala Truck Terminal police has registered a non-cognizable offence against a 30-year-old woman for allegedly beating a 14-year-old boy.

The police said the complainant in the case is the father of the boy who has sustained injury on his ear. The incident took place on Monday evening, when the boy was playing in a housing society at Bhakti Park in Wadala.

“Children were playing when the boy accidentally pushed a 12-year-old boy, who complained to his mother, a teacher,” said an officer.

The teacher then allegedly thrashed the 14-year-old boy, following which his father lodged a complaint with the police. The non-cognizable offence was lodged on Tuesday.

Senior Inspector Dnyaneswar Argade said, “We have registered a non-cognizable offence against the woman and are probing the matter.

If we find any evidence, we shall register an FIR.”

Meanwhile, the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a report from the police on the matter.