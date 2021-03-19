Woman booked for assaulting BMC staffer

According to the police, the incident took place at around 3.30 pm in Dhanukarwadi.

The Charkop police on Friday registered an FIR against a 22-year-old woman for assaulting a 35-year-old BMC clean-up marshal after the latter stopped her for not wearing a mask in Kandivali (west).

A video of the two women fighting went viral on social media, after which the matter reached the police station.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 3.30 pm in Dhanukarwadi. The complainant, Ashwini Gunjan, is seen stopping the accused Zainab Shaikh, a make-up artiste and a Malwani resident, because she is not wearing a mask.

Shaikh does not pay heed to her and tries to leave in a rickshaw. Gunjan tries to stop her and then Shaikh starts assaulting Gunjan.

“We have booked her under sections of IPC for assaulting and threatening a BMC servant and for violating laws related to the pandemic,” said Manohar Shinde, senior inspector of Charkop police station.