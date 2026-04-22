‘Get out of here’: Stuck in traffic, woman confronts BJP minister at Mumbai rally | Video

A woman lost her cool and confronted Maharashtra’s Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajanon on Tuesday after being stuck in the traffic for long due to the BJP demonstrations in support of the women reservation bill that failed the Lok Sabha test last week.

In a video from the area, now gaining traction on social media, a woman is seen engaging in a heated interaction with the minister asking him to leave (along with the protesters) the site and speak at a maidan (open ground). “Get out of here,” she could be heard shouting.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: A lady stuck in traffic lost her cool during BJP's protest over Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam on a road of Mumbai earlier today. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/JaETeVppiT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 21, 2026

As the BJP voiced support for Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and demanded its effective implementation, rally caused heavy traffic snarl in Mumbai’s Worli area.

“Did you not understand? What is wrong with you? There are hundreds of people waiting. There is empty ground there,” the woman could be heard telling Mahajan, pointing at an open ground there.

The police personnel on duty at the spot were seen trying to calm her down.

She was then escorted to the side of the road by the cops as they tried to hear her out.