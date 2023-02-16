Woman arrested with 11.94 kg of heroin at airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday arrested a woman for allegedly trying to smuggle 11.94 kg of heroin, worth Rs 84 crore, to Mumbai.

The DRI officials said Rukshana Shaikh arrived at Mumbai international airport from Harare in Zimbabwe through Nairobi in Kenya Airways. Two others, Amir Sayyed and Raees Meerza, Shaikh’s alleged accomplices who came to the airport to pick her up have also been arrested.

“Following a tip-off, we detained Rukshana Shaikh at the airport. While examining her luggage, we seized 11.94 kg of cream-coloured granules. On examination, the substance tested positive for heroin,” said a statement by the DRI.

“The substance was concealed inside the trolley bags and file folders,” said an officer.

The DRI has learnt that the drugs were handed over to Shaikh in Harare and was to be delivered to two persons in Mumbai. “We arrested Sayyed and Meerza, who had come to receive Shaikh and the contraband from outside the airport,” said the officer.