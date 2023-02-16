scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Woman arrested with 11.94 kg of heroin at airport

The DRI officials said Rukshana Shaikh arrived at Mumbai international airport from Harare in Zimbabwe through Nairobi in Kenya Airways.

“The substance was concealed inside the trolley bags and file folders,” said an officer. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Woman arrested with 11.94 kg of heroin at airport
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday arrested a woman for allegedly trying to smuggle 11.94 kg of heroin, worth Rs 84 crore, to Mumbai.

The DRI officials said Rukshana Shaikh arrived at Mumbai international airport from Harare in Zimbabwe through Nairobi in Kenya Airways. Two others, Amir Sayyed and Raees Meerza, Shaikh’s alleged accomplices who came to the airport to pick her up have also been arrested.

“Following a tip-off, we detained Rukshana Shaikh at the airport. While examining her luggage, we seized 11.94 kg of cream-coloured granules. On examination, the substance tested positive for heroin,” said a statement by the DRI.

“The substance was concealed inside the trolley bags and file folders,” said an officer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
More from Mumbai

The DRI has learnt that the drugs were handed over to Shaikh in Harare and was to be delivered to two persons in Mumbai. “We arrested Sayyed and Meerza, who had come to receive Shaikh and the contraband from outside the airport,” said the officer.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 02:45 IST
Next Story

‘Remarks against Yogi’: Allahabad HC quashes proceedings against Salman Khurshid

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close