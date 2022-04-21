Woman arrested for threatening Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde

The Mumbai crime branch on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly threatening and demanding money from Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde. The minister told the police that the woman is a sister of his former live-in partner.

In his statement to the police, Munde said that the woman was threatening to post a message on social media saying he forced her to withdraw a rape complaint. In return for not doing so, the woman was demanding Rs 5 crore in cash and a shop worth Rs 5 crore, he alleged.

The case was registered on Wednesday after which Munde’s office issued a statement saying the woman had levied rape allegations against him in January 2021 and had withdrawn the complaint a few days later.

Munde also shared evidence with the police that showed that the woman had been demanding money by using international numbers through messages and WhatsApp, his spokesperson alleged.

One of the messages which Munde submitted to the police read, “Last year, when a paper was put up on social media, your ministerial post had come in danger. Now if my demand is not met, I will defame you again. If you want to save the ministerial post, what’s the big deal in giving 10 crores?”

Munde told the police that the woman had been harassing him since January 2021. He allegedly gave her money and an expensive phone but when the demands grew, he approached the Mumbai crime branch.

An extortion case was registered at Malabar Hill police station and the woman was arrested from Indore. The woman was produced in court and remanded in police custody till Saturday.