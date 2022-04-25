Woman arrested for selling heroin worth Rs 51.75 lakh in Mumbai

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested at Borivali (west) in Mumbai for allegedly peddling heroin worth Rs 51.75 lakh. Police are now questioning her to find out who gave her the banned drug.

According to the police, Muskan Kanojia, a resident of the Pramila Nagar slum in Dahisar (west), was spotted under suspicious circumstances near St. Francis School on Saturday by a patrol led by inspector Kiran Surase. The police checked her bag and allegedly found 345g of heroin in it.

She was arrested and a first information report was registered against her under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on the charge of selling drugs in a commercial quantity, which attracts a 10-20 year jail sentence and a fine of minimum Rs 1 lakh and maximum Rs 2 lakh.

“She was produced before a court and remanded in police custody till April 29. We are questioning her to find out where she bought the drugs from,” said Sudhir Kudalkar, senior inspector of the MHB Colony police station.

A school dropout, Kanojia does not have a prior criminal record. No one else from her family has a criminal record either, the police said.

According to the police, Kanojia stays with her husband and they have two children aged three and five.