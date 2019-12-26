Woman arrested for selling baby to childless couple for Rs 90,000

On Monday, police got information that a notarised adoption deed was signed by a couple in Thane.(Representational Image) On Monday, police got information that a notarised adoption deed was signed by a couple in Thane.(Representational Image)

Bhiwandi police arrested a 40-year-old woman and is on the lookout for her 17-year-old son for allegedly selling a five-month-old child for Rs 90,000. The infant, identified as Armaan, was rescued from Ghodbandar Road Tuesday by the police.

According to Shanti Nagar police, a case on charges of missing and kidnapping was registered by the child’s uncle, Ismail Ansari, Sunday. “The child’s parents, Istiyaq and Aasma Ansari, are hearing and speech impaired. They also have a three-year-old daughter,” an officer said.

The accused, Farida Ansari, 40, lived in the neighborhood and used to visit the family often. On Saturday evening, she reportedly took the baby to her home under the pretext of baby-sitting him for a few hours, police said. “The woman, however, ran away with the child. When Farida did not return with the child for a long time, his parents contacted their family members for help,” the officer said. Istiyaq’s brother, Ismail, approached Bhiwandi police and lodged the FIR on Sunday, police added.

On Monday, police got information that a notarised adoption deed was signed by a couple in Thane. “Our sources told us that the accused Farida Ansari was there to sign the document as well. We managed to track her down and eventually she led us to the couple whom she had sold the boy,” the officer added.

The accused had allegedly sold the child to a childless senior couple for Rs 90,000, police said. “The accused and her 17-year-old son kidnapped the child and gave him to the couple. We haven’t yet recovered the money, as it is with the minor accused. But we are going to find him soon,” a senior officer said.

Sources said the accused had planned to kidnap the child as she thought the parents couldn’t raise him due to their disability. “She told us she was trying to help the child and parents. Her statement hasn’t been recorded yet,” an officer investigating the case said.

