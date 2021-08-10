Mumbai: Woman arrested for murder after daughter ‘dies of beating’

According to the police, the accused was angry with her daughter for playing with water inside the house around 8 pm Saturday. (Representational)

The Virar police Monday arrested a 22-year-old pregnant woman on charges of murder after her two-year-old daughter died of injuries inflicted during a beating.

According to the police, Neha Soni, a resident of Phoolpada in Virar (East), was angry with her daughter, Nansi, for playing with water inside the house around 8 pm Saturday. In a fit of rage, Soni allegedly slammed her on the floor of the house.

When the child lost consciousness, the woman rushed her to a nearby hospital where Nansi was declared dead before admission. While Soni did not inform the hospital that she had beaten up the child, the police said, neighbours alerted them about it.

“When neighbours learnt about the incident, people in their building started talking about it and one of them called us and alerted us about the incident,” an officer from Virar police station said, adding that the child’s body was sent to JJ hospital in Mumbai for post mortem which showed multiple internal injuries on head and stomach.

“Based on the post mortem report, an FIR has been registered against Soni under section 302 of the IPC for murder,” Suresh Varhade, senior inspector of Virar police station, said. Soni’s husband, a rickshaw driver, was at work while she was at home with her two daughters — the younger child is one year old — when the incident took place, the police said.