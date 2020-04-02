Woman arrested for hoarding, selling 3-ply face mask

Police said the woman was planning to sell 3-ply masks at Rs 25, above the prescribed rate of Rs 10. (Source: Getty Images) Police said the woman was planning to sell 3-ply masks at Rs 25, above the prescribed rate of Rs 10. (Source: Getty Images)

The crime branch Wednesday arrested a 34-year-old woman for allegedly hoarding and selling face masks at a higher price. Police have recovered more than 90,000 masks worth Rs 22.5 lakh from an Andheri storeroom.

Police said Thane resident Rinky Thayyil was reportedly unemployed for the last few years and was planning to sell 3-ply masks at Rs 25, above the prescribed rate of Rs 10, when police raided the Andheri storeroom. DCP (crime) Akbar Pathan said the crime branch had recently raided a Govandi godown and seized around three lakh face masks worth Rs 74.9 lakh.

Police had also arrested five persons in connection with the case. An officer said the woman was in touch with one of the five men arrested in the previous raid.

