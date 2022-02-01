Maharashtra: Woman among 2 sentenced for 3 years for impersonating daughter of judge in CBI case

A special court on Monday sentenced two persons, including a woman, to three years’ imprisonment for impersonating the daughter of a judge, claiming to pass a favourable order for a bribe. Special Judge A S Sayyad acquitted one person for lack of evidence. The sentence of the two convicted was suspended, granting them time to file an appeal before the High Court.

According to the submissions made by Special Public Prosecutor Sandeep Singh, the complainant in the case, a lawyer by profession, had filed a case against a developer in the State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission for deficiency in service. The complainant had alleged that he received a call from a woman claiming to be the daughter of the presiding officer handling the case in the Commission. The caller said the judge was willing to pass an order in the complainant’s favour, if he is willing to pay 22% of the Rs 95 lakh claimed. The complainant refused.

Subsequently, after the hearing, the order was not in complainant’s favour. He then filed an appeal before the National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission. He was again contacted by the accused who claimed that the order can be in his favour on payment of a bribe. The complainant then approached the CBI. A trap was then laid and two men were arrested. Later, Hemlata Mane, the woman who had called claiming to be the judge’s daughter, was also arrested along with co-conspirator Sunil Shirole. On Monday, the court sentenced Mane and Shirole to three years imprisonment, while acquitting another accused. The fourth person, who had allegedly gone to collect the money, passed away during the trial.

During the probe, the CBI had also probed the daughter of the judge in whose name the call was made. The CBI took her voice sample along with that of Mane. The Call Data Record of the daughter as well as the judge were also checked to rule out their involvement.