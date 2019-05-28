‘Within a month’: State govt assures to speed up land acquisition work for MUTP 3

To speed up projects under the phase III of Mumbai Urban Transport Projects (MUTP-3), Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) officials on Monday briefed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the issue and sought the state government’s help in acquiring land for various projects. The CM reportedly has assured officials that “all land problems will be solved within a month”.

Advertising

To complete MUTP-3, MRVC requires 156 hectares of land. MRVC is a joint venture of the state government and Indian Railways, which was formed to implement suburban projects. Currently, MRVC is executing MUTP-3 projects worth Rs 10,000 crore.

A senior officer from the MRVC said while the Asian Infrastructure Investment bank (AIIB) was providing Rs 3,500 crore for MUTP-3, the projects were facing a big hurdle in the form of land acquisition.

At present, the MRVC is in the process of acquiring land for two projects under the MUTP-3 – quadrupling lines between Virar and Dahanu, and a new rail corridor between Panvel and Karjat. Both projects require nearly 60 hectares of land. To start off, the project requires 27 hectares of land, while another 33 hectares is required later, a senior Railways official said.

Advertising

The land acquisition process had stopped during the Lok Sabha election, a senior officer from MRVC said.

MRVC managing director, R S Khurana told The Indian Express: “In our meeting with the Chief Minister, projects under MUTP-3 were reviewed. We have asked the state government to help in acquiring land for the projects. In reply, the Chief Minister gave a very positive response to solve this problem.”

Sources in the MRVC said a special cell with a state government official on board would be set up to solve the issue of land acquisition, which comes under district collector department.

A senior officer from Railways said that after MUTP-3 is completed, the Dahanu-Virar local services segregation and express trains on Western Railway will be taken up. Currently, the Western Railways has only two lines between Dahanu and Virar, on which both express and local tarins ply. On Central Railways, passengers have to change from Thane to reach Karjat if they are commuting from Navi Mumbai side. But once Panvel-Karjat corridor gets ready then commuters can directly travel from Navi Mumbai to Karjat. This new corridor will also alleviate passengers rush during peak hours.

An elevated 3.5-km corridor will also be constructed between Kalwa on the central line and Airoli to enable trains from Kalyan to Navi Mumbai to reduce congestion at Thane station.