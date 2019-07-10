Mumbai rains: Within a fortnight, pothole complaints pile up in Mumbai

Within a fortnight of the monsoon’s onset over Mumbai, the BMC has already received 1,055 complaints regarding potholes. The BMC claimed to have addressed 88 per cent of these complaints while 927 complaints have been attended to.

While the monsoon onset over the city on June 25, BMC’s complaints redressal portal, MCGM 24X7, has been receiving pothole and bad road related complaints since June 10. Launched last month, the portal provides a redressal mechanism for complaints regarding the delivery of various services.

If the number of complaints received since June 25 are an indicator, K-East ward, which covers parts of Andheri (East) and Jogeshwari (East), has the highest number of bad roads. More than 160 complaints have been received from this ward, followed by P-South (Goregaon) at 91 and S Ward (Bhandup) at 76. In Andheri, officials said 132 complaints have been addressed, while the figure for Goregaon and Bhandup was 78 and 69, respectively.

Officials suggested that the number of pothole-related complaints could be much more. “Complaints registered with the disaster management cell are separately monitored. So are the complaints received by local ward offices individually on WhatsApp,” an officialsaid.

Heavy rains that have lashed the city since the start of July have witnessed an increase in the complaints. Many residents have even taken to the social media posting pictures of the poor quality of the roads, potholes and bad patches.

Till July 5, about 400-450 metric tonnes of cold mix was used to fix potholes, said an official of BMC’s roads and traffic department. “We are using the dry spell between rains to take up repairs. We’ve so far attended about 88 per cent of complaints of potholes. The rest would soon be addressed as well. The cold mix is being prepared at a civic-owned plant in Worli.”

But residents aren’t overly satisfied with the pace or the quality of the repair work. “There are several potholes on the JP Road stretch in Andheri (West). They lead to a pile up of traffic during peak hours. Similarly, SV Road stretch between Jogeshwari and Andheri has a lot of potholes. The BMC claims it had fixed bad patches before monsoon, but nothing has changed. After just one spell of rain, the roads are dotted with potholes,” said Andheri resident Akshay Rane, who used the JP Road and the SV Road stretch daily.

The LBS Marg, the main arterial road in eastern suburbs, is also pothole-laden. “The stretch near the Phoenix Mall in Kurla and the R-City Mall (Ghatkopar) is a nightmare. It gets waterlogged and has a lot of potholes,” said activist Shakeel Shaikh, who resides in Kurla.

“The numbers must be high as every part of the city has potholes. So, 1055 potholes seems to be misguiding,” he claimed. Some residents also attributed frequent digging up of roads due to ongoing Metro and other infrastructure projects as one of the causes for the potholes.

Incidentally, the lowest number of complaints were received from A Ward (Churchgate, CST) at 14, followed by G-North (Dharavi, Shivaji Park) at 15 and D ward (Malabar Hill) at 20