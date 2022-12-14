scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

‘Withdraw decision to cancel award for Ghandy’s translated book’

Sharad Bawiskar, assistant professor at the Centre for French and Francophone Studies, School of Language Literature and Culture Studies of JNU, said the dictatorial manner in which the state government cancelled the declared award raises ethical questions and also shows the “fascist nature of power”.

A government resolution to the effect was issued by the Marathi Language Department of the Maharashtra government on Monday. File)
A day after the state government cancelled the award given to the Marathi translation of communist activist Kobad Ghandy’s book Fractured Freedom: Prison Memories and Thoughts, another recipient of the award termed it a ‘fascist’ decision and appealed the government to withdraw it.

Sharad Bawiskar, assistant professor at the Centre for French and Francophone Studies, School of Language Literature and Culture Studies of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), said the dictatorial manner in which the state government cancelled the declared award raises ethical questions and also shows the “fascist nature of power”. Bawiskar’s autobiography, Bhura, is also one of the recipients of this year’s state government awards.

Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “The state government award does not belong to a political party but to the people. Why was the award cancelled? Was any committee of experts appointed to do that? What is the explanation behind this? Just because you have power, how can you cancel the government’s award in this fascist manner?”

The scrutiny committee that was set up by the Maharashtra State Board for Literature and Culture, for the Late Yashawantrao Chavan Literary Awards, was also dissolved by the government for administrative reasons. A government resolution to the effect was issued by the Marathi Language Department of the Maharashtra government on Monday.

Bawiskar said he condemns the decision by the state government to cancel the award, and it should extend an apology to the committee which had selected the book for the award, as well as its author Ghandy and translator Anagha Lele. When asked whether he will be declining the state government award for his autobiography, Bawiskar said he does not believe in an extreme response. “However…I have appealed to the state government to withdraw its decision. I am ready to give this window to the government but if it does not do that, then I am free to take my decision,” he said.

14-12-2022
