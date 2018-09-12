Withdraw cases against Maratha youths, Uddhav Thackeray tells CM Fadnavis

Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to keep his word on withdrawing cases registered against the Maratha youths during the agitation in July and give necessary orders to all police stations immediately.

A delegation of Maratha Kranti Morcha leaders met Uddhav on Tuesday with several demands, including withdrawal of cases registered against Maratha youths and putting a stop to the arrests of “innocent people” from Maratha community ahead of the Ganesh festival.

“Fadnavis has promised to withdraw the cases but orders haven’t been given to police stations as yet. Those who were involved in the violence are being arrested and harassed ahead of the festivals. It should be stopped immediately. The police should act if they have any evidence but shouldn’t harass the innocent people,” said Uddhav.

