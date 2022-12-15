‘With Walkar’s murder, we saw what happens in such cases… need mechanism to protect (women)’: Mangal Prabha Lodha

Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha speaks to Eeshanpriya MS on why the government feels a committee is needed to study intercaste and interfaith marriages.

What is the government’s reasoning behind setting up a committee especially for intercaste and interfaith marriages?

With the Shraddha Walkar murder episode, we have very clearly seen what happens in such cases. In her case, it was an intercommunity marriage and she left home without the wishes of her family. She was disconnected from her family and the boy she was with realised this, realised that she has no support.

For six months, no one from her family, not a single family member or friend, knew what had happened to her or whether she was alive or dead. This happens in cases where children or girls get disconnected from their families. It happens when a marriage takes place without the wishes of the parents, maybe intercaste or interfaith marriages. This should not happen. There is a need to find a mechanism to protect (women facing such experiences).

Who are the members of the committee?

Many people… experts, social workers and legal aid professionals, who are associated with the issue … They were willing to take up the cause suo motu, expecting no returns, whether financial or in terms of recognition, from the government in exchange for their work. Such people have been brought together for this cause and they will study the issue.

The Opposition has slammed the government claiming that the decision is divisive and targets one community.

This does not create a division in society. There is no reason it should create any division in the society. No one wants a repeat of the incident that happened with Shraddha Walkar. This decision will only facilitate communication with the original (maternal) family of the girl or woman, from whom she may have got disconnected due to the marriage.

The Opposition has said it will challenge the decision in court. How will the government to defend its decision?

It is their right to challenge this legally, if they feel the need to do so. Our country gives them that right. There is nothing that it outside of law in this simple decision. It is meant for the welfare of women. If and when it is challenged in court, the government will study the matter and take a call on how to present its side in the court.