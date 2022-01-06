With strike entering 71st day, MSRTC to hire retired drivers

After failing to end the ongoing strike of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers even after over two months, the transport body has decided to hire retired drivers on contract basis.

The MSRTC strike entered its 71st day on Wednesday. Of the 92,666 staffers, only 24,329 are currently reporting to duty.

The MSRTC workers have been on strike since October 27 demanding merger of the MSRTC with the state government with a hope of getting the benefits of being government employees. Almost all 250 bus depots in the state have been shut since November 9 till recently, which almost paralysed the public transport services in the interior parts of the state. Owing to the strike, the general public in rural areas who were depending on the buses have been suffering.

According to officials, as the drivers, conductors and others are on strike and in absence of the drivers, the bus

services have been affected completely and the bus depots are not functioning. In order to resume the bus services, there is a need for trained drivers and hence it has been decided to hire the retired staffers on a contractual basis.

“Those who have retired or have taken voluntary retirement and who have at least 6 months left to complete the age of 62 years can be hired by MSRTC and they will be paid Rs 769 per day. The corporation has also instructed all the department controllers to not hire those drivers who have already crossed the age of 62 and those against whom there are pending cases of fatal accidents,” said an official.

The drivers will be getting Rs 20,000 per month in salary – Rs 769 per day- however they will not be entitled to benefits including provident fund, pension scheme, leave, uniform or any other allowances, the order issued by the MSRTC vice president and managing director Shekhar Channe said.

Holiday pay will not be paid to employees. Employees should buy uniforms at their own cost while coming to work, as well as driver’s license and PSV.

The official said the retired drivers’ medical would be done before appointing them.

Till Wednesday, the MSRTC suspended 11,024 and terminated 1,333 staffers for participating in the strike.