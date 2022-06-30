With seven deaths, highest fatality after January in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded seven deaths due to Covid-19, the highest one-day fatality since January. Though there is no major spike in the number of Covid cases, the fatalities are showing an upward trend. The state registered a total of 3,957 positive cases during the day, out of which 1,504 were in Mumbai.

On June 25, the state reported four Covid-19 deaths. For the next two-three days, till June 28, the state consecutively witnessed five deaths. On June 29, it rose to seven deaths, of which three were in Mumbai, followed by two in areas under the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and one each in Vasai-Virar and Kolhapur.

In May, with the flattening of the pandemic curve, the state reported 9,185 cases with five deaths–the lowest Covid-19 fatality reported since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. But, as again the infection rate spiked, indicating towards a possible fourth wave, the Covid deaths increased by 12 fold compared to the previous months.

This month, the Covid-19 fatality in the state is 63 so far. Out of the total fatalities, Mumbai registered a total of 42 deaths.

“The deaths have increased compared to May due to the higher infection rate. But it is not a worrying trend. Most of the deceased patients were elderly with severe comorbidities. Death among the younger population without underlying health issues is not seen,” said Dr Avinash Supe, in-charge of the Covid-19 death committee.

Doctors also said that fatality rate always increases two to three weeks after witnessing a surge in cases.