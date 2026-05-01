With ICSE and ISC results out, three students from Mumbai score 100%

Three students from Mumbai, one in ICSE (Class X) and two in ISC (Class XII), scored a perfect 100 per cent as the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared results on Thursday. Maharashtra has recorded pass percentages above 99 in both exams.

In ICSE, 30,393 students appeared from the state, including 16,181 boys and 14,212 girls. The overall pass percentage stood at 99.93 with girls and boys recording identical pass rates. In ISC, 4,061 students appeared — 1,935 boys and 2,126 girls — with an overall pass percentage of 99.95 for girls and 99.79 for boys.

Most CISCE-affiliated schools in the city reported 100 per cent results, with a continued trend of high scorers. Principal of Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, Sunita George said over 70 per cent of students scored above 90 per cent. “Many students have scored perfect marks in various subjects, especially in Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is a very new subject in our curriculum,” she said.

Bhushan Bonde, principal of Podar International School, Nerul, attributed consistent high scores to better familiarity with competency-based questions. “The Council introduced competency-based questions last year… This year schools have been successful in helping students learn and prepare for such questions. As a result, students who have scored 90 percent and above continue to remain high,” he said.

Among top scorers, Sanchay Jain of Podar International School secured 99.8 per cent in ICSE. “As the syllabus was completed well in advance, we had almost 3 to 4 months for revision… this really helped in preparing well for the final board exam,” he said.

In ISC, Aarav More of Bombay Scottish School scored 99.5 per cent. “Consistency helps… the last three months of self-study really helped me,” he said.

Sanay Chhaparwal from Arya Vidya Mandir in Bandra, who scored 99.8 percent in ICSE and aspires to join IIT Bombay, said in addition to support from the schools, self-study is also very important. “Ensuring self-study for one hour a day has really helped me to maintain consistency in preparing for the board exam. Additionally, the format of question-papers is such that we are able to pre-empt important topics to study thoroughly,” he noted,

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Mumbai’s perfect scorers

Sonit Devpura

100% in ICSE | N L Dalmia School, Mira Road

Sonit Devpura, who expected to score above 99 per cent, said achieving a perfect 100 came as a “pleasant surprise”, though his consistent academic record made it less unexpected for his family and school. Born to parents, both of whom are doctors, Sonit plans to pursue medicine and has already begun preparing for NEET. “I did not follow a specific pattern or schedule to study. But I ensured consistency. The idea was to not leave anything for the last minute,” he said.

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Kimaya Bavua

100% in ISC | Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane

Kimaya Bavua, who began her academic year with a vision board targeting 99.75 per cent, exceeded her own expectations by scoring a perfect 100. “Apart from manifesting, I worked hard for this and was definitely expecting to score above 99 percent,” she said. A top performer in ICSE as well (99.8 per cent), Kimaya plans to pursue business administration and is preparing for the integrated BBA-MBA programme at IIM Indore. “Apart from consistency, I followed a clear schedule with strong focus on self-study,” she said.

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Annanya Desai

100% in ISC | Jamnabai Narsee School

Annanya Desai said she had expected around 97 per cent, making her perfect score an unexpected achievement. “I was expecting around 97 percent. This perfect score is wonderful news,” she said. Aspiring to become a computer science engineer, she is exploring options in India and abroad, including the National University of Singapore. “I am looking for holistic development.” Annanya maintained a rigorous study routine of around ten hours a day, while ensuring regular exercise to stay focused.

Success shadowed by tragedy

As ICSE results were declared on Thursday, a heartbreaking story emerged from Podar International School, Kalyan. A student, Purva Kulkarni — who died in a road accident days after completing her exams — scored 94.80 per cent.

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“It would have been much better if she were with us today to celebrate this success,” said her mother, Pallavi Kulkarni, recalling the incident in March. Purva was riding pillion with her mother while returning from a family dinner when the accident occurred. “The situation today could have been very different, if she was here with us,” she said. She aspired to become a pilot, her mother said.

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Overcoming limitations

Among the high scorers, Parv Gada of Witty International School, Malad, stood out with 97 per cent, reflecting determination in the face of physical challenges. A wheelchair user living with muscular dystrophy since birth, Parv said his condition has not deterred his ambitions and that limited mobility has not stopped him from aiming high.