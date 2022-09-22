With eye on sick units, Cabinet okays asset reconstruction company

IN A bid to reconstruct, upgrade or ensure suitable disposal of government’s distressed assets, the state Cabinet on Wednesday passed a decision to form State Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (SARCL) along the lines of National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited formed by the Central government last year.

As required by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the state will provide Rs 111 cr as net own fund to this company.

The SARCL will be used to support cooperative sugar mills in Maharashtra.

It could also support sick district central co-operative banks as well as dormant industrial assets under Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Konkan development corporations.

According to the proposal from the state’s Finance department, the SARCL will work to reconstruct semi-government, government and cooperative assets which are financially sick or non-transparent in functioning. It said that the government has the responsibility to look after the welfare of members, partners, beneficiaries, and common citizens linked to these assets.

The SARCL will have Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) as its president and Secretary (Finance Reforms) as its managing director.

The directors of the company would be Joint Secretary (Public Undertakings), Additional Chief Secretary (Cooperation), Principal Secretary (Textile), and Principal Secretary (Industries). Two independent directors will also be appointed to the company.

Apart from being registered with the Registrar of Companies, it will also be registered with the RBI to work as an assets restructuring company.