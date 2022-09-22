scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

With eye on sick units, Cabinet okays asset reconstruction company

As required by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the state will provide Rs 111 cr as net own fund to this company.

It could also support sick district central co-operative banks as well as dormant industrial assets under Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Konkan development corporations.

IN A bid to reconstruct, upgrade or ensure suitable disposal of government’s distressed assets, the state Cabinet on Wednesday passed a decision to form State Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (SARCL) along the lines of National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited formed by the Central government last year.

As required by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the state will provide Rs 111 cr as net own fund to this company.

The SARCL will be used to support cooperative sugar mills in Maharashtra.

It could also support sick district central co-operative banks as well as dormant industrial assets under Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Konkan development corporations.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Triple dip’ La Niña’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Triple dip’ La Niña’ or...
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20

According to the proposal from the state’s Finance department, the SARCL will work to reconstruct semi-government, government and cooperative assets which are financially sick or non-transparent in functioning. It said that the government has the responsibility to look after the welfare of members, partners, beneficiaries, and common citizens linked to these assets.

The SARCL will have Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) as its president and Secretary (Finance Reforms) as its managing director.

The directors of the company would be Joint Secretary (Public Undertakings), Additional Chief Secretary (Cooperation), Principal Secretary (Textile), and Principal Secretary (Industries). Two independent directors will also be appointed to the company.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

Apart from being registered with the Registrar of Companies, it will also be registered with the RBI to work as an assets restructuring company.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 01:10:13 am
Next Story

GUJCTOC amendment Bill passed: Over 740 arrests, drugs worth Rs 6,500 cr seized last year, says Sanghavi

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement