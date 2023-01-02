With dip in temperatures, Mumbai shivers at 15.6°C

scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

The Colaba observatory, meanwhile, recorded the minimum temperature at 18.5°C at night and 28.8°C in the daytime.

With no significant changes, the city will continue to experience a cold and pleasant weather this week, said weather experts, citing weekly forecasts.
Mumbai was colder than usual, as it recorded a minimum temperature of 15.6 degree Celsius (°C) and a maximum of 29.5 — both two degrees below normal — on January 1, showed data from the Indian Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory. The Colaba observatory, meanwhile, recorded the minimum temperature at 18.5°C at night and 28.8°C in the daytime.

With no significant changes, the city will continue to experience a cold and pleasant weather this week, said weather experts, citing weekly forecasts. “The nighttime temperature will hover between 16 and 19°C over the next three to four days, and the overall weather will continue to be pleasant. Wind patterns do not suggest any drastic change in the weather, however, the interior parts of Maharashtra may record a slight fall in the nighttime and daytime temperatures,” Sushma Nair, scientist and weather expert from IMD Mumbai, told The Indian Express on Sunday.

Mumbai on Sunday recorded the air quality index (AQI) at 186 in the ‘moderate’ category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecast and Research bulletin. On December 31 night, the AQI in Mumbai had dropped to 302 in the ‘very poor’.

Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather Services Private Limited, meanwhile, said, “The AQI in Mumbai will continue to hover between the ‘moderate’ and ‘poor’ category throughout January, following which, it is likely to improve…”

