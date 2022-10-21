With deck at Mumbai’s Nariman Point, unhindered view of Arabian Sea soon

THE ICONIC southernmost tip of Nariman Point will soon have a sea-viewing deck for visitors to enjoy an unhindered view of the Arabian Sea as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to create a sea-side plaza at this location.

The spot is located at the extreme south of the Marine Drive promenade opposite the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) and extends towards the sea from the mainland. Till the middle of the 2000s, the place was frequented by visitors and saw the shooting of several films at the location.

However, following a few accidents at the spot, the Mumbai Police stopped the entry of people into this place.

BMC officials said that no new construction will take place at the spot, only basic features of the existing structures will be upgraded with the addition of new elements.

The project was conceived by the speaker of the state assembly, Rahul Narwekar, who is also the local MLA from Colaba and is being backed by Harshita Narwekar, former BJP corporator from Cuffe Parade.

“The Marine Drive promenade gives recognition to Mumbai. The upkeep, improvement and sustainable development of this precinct are paramount to the city. Keeping this in mind, we have now undertaken beautification of this promenade,” Rahul told The Indian Express.

BMC’s planning department is in charge of executing the project.

“The primary objective of this project is to upgrade the beauty of this spot and to ensure that the charm of the entire Nariman Point and Marine Drive is reflected since this is a heritage precinct,” said Harshita.

“The main objective behind taking up this project is to make it visitor friendly. This is one of the iconic landmarks of Mumbai and entry for people is currently restricted, since there are no railings or gates, and the place is also poorly lit. Therefore, alongside beautification, we will be illuminating this place to make sure the spot remains safe for visitors and there is no blind spot. Continuous CCTV surveillance will also be carried out in that spot,” said Prashant Sapkale, in charge of BMC’s planning department.

As part of the beautification project, the entire 60-meter stretch will get new railings on both sides of the promenade as a precautionary measure. A cast-iron gate will also be set up at the entry point to bolster security. The sea-facing promenade will also get vintage-styled electric poles to reflect the old-world charm of the Marine Drive.

The BMC will also create seating arrangements for visitors and tourists. Considering the plaza is located by the seaside, the flooring will be done with rough granite to reduce erosion and ensure easy maintenance.

“The existing seaside walls will be inspected to check the structural stability. If there is any damage or erosion, we will repair it, but no new construction will be taken up,” said an official.