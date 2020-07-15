With 95,100 Covid cases, Mumbai set to breach 1 lakh-mark this week

With 213 deaths, the toll due to the virus across the state went up to 10,695 on Tuesday. With 213 deaths, the toll due to the virus across the state went up to 10,695 on Tuesday.

Mumbai recorded 954 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday — a dip from the 1,158 cases it registered a day ago – taking it total virus count to 95,100. Across Maharashtra, 6,741 fresh cases were recorded on the day. The state now has a total of 2.67 lakh virus cases.

According to civic officials, a weekly trend of fewer tests on weekends leads to the dip in cases in Mumbai every Tuesday. Tests conducted on Sundays are reported by Tuesdays. On June 30 and July 7, both Tuesdays, 893 and 785 cases were reported, respectively, in the city. Over 1,000 cases are recorded in Mumbai on all other days.

According to the state government data, Mumbai has recorded 17,442 coronavirus positive cases within a fortnight and it is estimated the city will breach one lakh-mark by this weekend.

The fatality rate has come down to 4 per cent from 4.5 per cent recorded end-June indicating measures like increased testing, early intervention and better bed management can help reduce deaths.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region accounted for 134 deaths Tuesday, which is 62 per cent of the total 213 deaths. Until June end, MMR accounted for 50 per cent of the daily toll. Mumbai has recorded 70 deaths, followed by Thane rural and Thane city with 15 each, Bhiwandi Nizampur 12, Navi Mumbai 8, and Kalyan and Ulhasnagar with seven each. The MMR accounts for 7,174 deaths of the total 10,685 recorded in the state.

Mumbai has, so far, recorded 5,405 deaths, followed by Pune 907 (on Tuesday it recorded 10 deaths) and Thane at 597 deaths.

At least 22 districts continue to have fewer than 1,000 Covid-19 cases, with Chandrapur and Gadchiroli recording fewer than 150 cases each.

