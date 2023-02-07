With 4,500 users, rent-a-bicycle service gets popular by the day at Metro stations

THE RENT-a-bicycle along Mumbai Metro Line 2A & 7 stations is seeing an uptake in service, said Shreyansh Shah, associate director from MYBYK, a private bicycle service provider which has collaborated with Mumbai Metropolitian Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The Metro body has constructed both elevated metro lines, which pass through Link Road and Western Express Highway on the east and west side of suburbs, stretching from Dahisar to Andheri.

Shah said the demand is more than expected and they will soon add more cycles for commuters to use. Moreover, they are working to integrate the service with Mumbai 1 mobile app, which currently allows commuters to buy metro ticket. As per MMRDA, more than 75,000 users have downloaded the Mumbai 1 app.

According to the cycle service provider, 351 bicycles have been deployed at 28 stations, of which users have subscribed to 176 bicycles under the take-home plans, and 175 bicycles are available at the hubs currently. “We are adding cycles as per demand. Except at Mogra and Kurar stations due to space constraints, cycles are available at remaining stations,” said Shah.

Commuters can avail the cycle service as per their usage for office or home, which also comes with a monthly plan for over Rs 700 with a 10% discount.

Shah explained, “With a take-home plan, one can bring the bicycle home for use. If the distance is long, one can drop the bicycle at the metro station, take the metro to their desired destination, and wherever they get down, they can pick up another bicycle and go the last mile to their destination.”

Shah meanwhile said that the rent-a-bicycle service has seen an increased demand following inauguration of phase 2 of both metro lines. From an average 300 users a month before phase 2 started, more than 320 additional users were recorded in just eight days time after inauguration of the entire corridor.

The top metro stations that are witnessing more demand for the cycle service are Gundavali in Andheri East, Lower Oshiwara, Borivali and Aarey as per MYBYK.