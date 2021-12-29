With 45 lakh vials in stock, Maharashtra gears up to vaccinate 60 lakh kids

With 45 lakh Covaxin vials in stock, Maharashtra is gearing up to vaccinate 60.63 lakh children between the age group of 15-18 years from January 3. However, it would take the state 2-3 days to make the preparations as per the guidelines of the Centre issued on Tuesday.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Covaxin for emergency use in children above the age of 12. It is presently the only vaccine available in India to inoculate children.

Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, in a letter stated that in India 7.4 crore children between 15-18 years are eligible for mass vaccination. Of these, 60.63 lakh children are from Maharashtra—the second highest in India after Uttar Pradesh.

At present, the state has 45 lakh Covaxin vials, which would be enough to start the vaccination drive for the children. “At present, we have sufficient amounts of Covaxin. Considering the demand, we will place the order for more vials,” said Dr Pradeep Vyas, Additional Chief Secretary, Maharashtra.

In the state, 1,57,88,473 Covaxin vials have been administered till December 28 among adults.

The Centre’s guidelines directed district officials to identify dedicated session sites for vaccination of 15-18 years’ age-group. “lt must be ensured that no mixing of vaccine is done…Separate queue with proper and prominent signages and separate vaccination team must be used, if the identified session site is the same where adult vaccination is also ongoing.”

With this guideline issued on Tuesday, the state has sent it to the 36 districts, asking them to chalk up plans for separate vaccine centres. “The districts need to identify these new centres and send us the names. It will take 2-3 days to make the preparations but it will be done before the stipulated date,” said Dr Sachin Desai, state immunization officer.

Children can self-register online through an existing account on Co-WlN or register by creating a new account. Such online registration would become available from January 1, 2022. Beneficiaries can also apply for walk-in registration.

“Vaccination is an important defence strategy to fight the mutating Covid-19 virus. This is an excellent strategic move to build our defence before a potential third wave caused by the growing cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant cases,” said Dr Rahul Pandit, member of national Covid task force.

“Moreover, it is critical to maintain caution and follow all Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, especially during festivities; double-masking and good air ventilation in indoor spaces remains the key until we win over Covid-19,” he added.

Till November 28, 4,99,087 individuals between the ages of 11 and 20 years have been infected with Covid-19 in Maharashtra.