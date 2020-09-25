With 3,679.8 mm rain, Mumbai records its 2nd wettest monsoon ever

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the highest ever seasonal rainfall was recorded at 3,759.7 mm in 1958. (File)

After two days of torrential rain, Mumbai recorded its second wettest monsoon ever, beating last year’s seasonal rainfall tally. Between June 1 and September 24 (till 8.30 am), the Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded 3,679.8 mm rain. Last year, the seasonal tally was 3,670.4 mm.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the highest ever seasonal rainfall was recorded at 3,759.7 mm in 1958.

After heavy downpour on Tuesday and Wednesday, the city witnessed a clear sky and sunshine on Thursday morning. The weather bureau has forecast light rain in the city till the weekend. As for the district, the IMD forecast light to moderate rain till Sunday, after which it will further reduce to very light rain by next week.

On Thursday, the Santacruz observatory recorded 0.5 mm rain. Intermittent heavy rain was witnessed through out Wednesday, with Santacruz observatory recording ‘heavy’ 108.7 mm rain in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am Thursday, while Colaba recorded ‘moderate’ rain at 50.4 mm.

The previous 24 hours (8.30 am Tuesday to 8.30 am Wednesday) saw 286.4 mm rain in the suburbs, which was the heaviest this season, and 147.8 mm in south Mumbai. Traffic snarls, local train disruptions, waist-deep waterlogged streets were the common sight across the city on Wednesday. The BMC on Thursday morning said that floodwater has been pumped out from the streets.

The weather bureau said the city is unlikely to receive heavy rain spells as the season ends. The IMD said monsoon is likely to start withdrawing from west Rajasthan from September 28 onwards. As per the revised withdrawal dates for monsoon, the new withdrawal date for Mumbai is October 8 against the usual September 29. Last year, the monsoon withdrawal was delayed by 39 days. The 2019 monsoon was one of the longest ever, with the retreat termed as the most delayed one to commence over India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd