With 2.86 crore doses, Maharashtra tops vaccination charts

Maharashtra has so far received over 40 lakh vaccine doses from the Centre in June. (Representational)

Maharashtra conducted 5.52 lakh vaccinations on Tuesday until 8pm — its highest so far since the state rolled out Covid-19 immunisation earlier this year. The last time the state reached close to the figure was two months ago, on April 26, when it carried out 5.34 lakh vaccinations.

Maharashtra has administered 2.86 crore doses so far, highest across India followed closely by Uttar Pradesh at 2.63 crore.

On Monday, when central government began a new policy for vaccination with everyone aged 18 and above eligible to get free jabs in government centres, Madhya Pradesh topped with 16 lakh vaccinations. A 10-day average shows Maharashtra carried out 25.62 lakh immunisations while MP administered 28.8 lakh doses, of which 16 lakh were on Monday itself.

Dr Archana Patil, director (family welfare) in Directorate of Health Services, said there are over 4,500 vaccination sessions being held across the state. “We have asked districts to perform to their maximum capacity now that vaccination is open for every one above 18 years of age,” she said, adding that there is no daily target set for the state.

Maharashtra has so far received over 40 lakh vaccine doses from the Centre in June. It will receive another 17-18 lakh doses by June-end. State officials said the Centre has assured it can soon provide the state with 9 lakh doses per day if Maharashtra can scale up its daily immunisations.

Mumbai, meanwhile, carried out 1.13 lakh immunisations on Tuesday, taking city’s total administered jabs to 46.84 lakh. Private sector’s role in immunisation as of now is 40 per cent of total vaccination in city, which means a good number of people are paying in Mumbai to get vaccinated.

So far, at least 938 Sputnik V doses have been administered by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in Mumbai’s private sector.

Data for Maharashtra shows that while 2.25 crore people have received their first jab, 55.34 lakh have received their second shots. Of the total population in state, 4.6 per cent people have been fully immunised. Of these, 36.18 lakh are people aged above 45 years and 2.32 lakh are people in the 18-44 bracket.

Data for health workers and front line workers show 65.30 per cent of health workers have got their first dose while 41.6 per cent front line workers have got both doses. While health workers had started getting vaccinated as early as March and April, a huge number continues to remain missing for their second dose.