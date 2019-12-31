With 10 new faces, Western Maharashtra holds maximum sway in cabinet

NCP’s Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister in Maharashtra government on Monday during the expansion of the cabinet on Monday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) NCP’s Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister in Maharashtra government on Monday during the expansion of the cabinet on Monday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has maximum representation of 10 faces from the politically crucial Western Maharashtra, followed by eight from the Vidarbha belt.

Incidentally while inducting legislators from Western Maharashtra, all the parties have opted for established faces, who are active in the cooperative sector.

In the run-up to the Assembly polls, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar had accused the then BJP government of using official machinery to target cooperative barons in the region in an alleged bid to get them to switch sides.

Read | Those who made it to maha vikas aghadi cabinet

The Congress and the NCP, in particular, are now banking on using these ministerial berths to regain some lost ground in the region where cooperatives are at the heart of politics.

Six out of the 16 ministers from the NCP are from Western Maharashtra, which has a strong foothold in the region.

Also half of the ministers belonging to the Vidarbha belt belong to the Congress, which had improved its tally in the region this time winning 15 seats. While the Shiv Sena had performed below its own expectation in North Maharashtra including Ahmednagar, it has nominated three ministers from the region, while both the Congress and the NCP have included two each.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App