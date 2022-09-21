Wishing to go home from hospital after accident, girl dies on way

A NINE-year-old girl, who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident by a school bus in Kandivali, and was admitted to Shatabdi Hospital, insisted her grandmother to take her back home to Bhusawal for further treatment, but she died at Dadar railway station on September 16.

An FIR has been registered against the bus driver by Samta Nagar police station on September 18 and he was arrested on Tuesday.

The girl, Shivani, had come to Mumbai from their home in Bhusawal in Jalgaon on September 10 with her 60-year-old maternal grandmother Lalitabai Shinde in search of work.

The incident took place on September 16 around 1 pm at Thakur complex in Kandivali (east) when the grandmother asked the girl to bring coriander from market. The girl was on her way to buy it when a school bus hit her and the tyre of the bus brushed her stomach. The police on Tuesday said the bus was from Podar International School and the bus driver has been arrested.

Meanwhile, passersby rushed her to Siddhant Children’s Hospital from where she was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital. Her grandmother was informed and she rushed to Shatabdi Hospital where the doctor asked her to take the girl to Sion Hospital for further treatment.

However, the girl, according to her grandmother, insisted she does not want to be taken to Sion Hospital and wants to go back home for further treatment.

Her grandmother then took her to Dadar railway station where around 4.15 pm, the girl experienced stomach pain on platform No. 5 and fell unconscious. She was rushed to Sion Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The girl’s father, Rajiv Jadhav, 38, told the police that he received a phone call from the grandmother about the accident and he rushed to Mumbai same evening.

The school bus driver has been arrested for hit-and-run and for causing death due to negligence under sections 279, 304 (A) of IPC and sections 134 (A) (B) of the Motor Vehicles Act.