Wire service by Mumbai Press Club to help photojournalists

Renowned photojournalist Raghu Rai on Monday launched PicsWire.com, the first-of-its-kind initiative by the Mumbai Press Club to help photojournalists in Mumbai sell their own photographs.

“It is said that journalism is the first draft of history, then photojournalism is the first evidence of that history, of visual history that we record. It will hold well for a lot of generations to come to understand who we were, where we were, and where we are going today,” Rai, who was the chief guest at the event, said while emphasising the importance of photojournalists in documenting visual history.

The wire service will allow photojournalists to upload their images under various categories like general news, sports, business, entertainment, and more will be added as per the demands.