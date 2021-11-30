Winter session of legislature in Mumbai from December 22

The Winter session of the Maharashtra legislature will begin on December 22 in Mumbai instead of Nagpur. Only those who are fully vaccinated and have negative RT-PCR test reports will be given entry into the legislature. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the state legislature on Monday.

A statement from the government said that the business of the state legislature has been finalised for a week from December 22 to 28. A BAC meeting will be held on December 24 wherein the decision will be taken whether to extend the session.

According to the decision, RT-PCR tests will have to be done every week. To prevent overcrowding, ministers can be accompanied by only one person each, while entry for private citizens is restricted. Separate arrangements for the legislators’ assistants and drivers will be made in the legislature premises.

The decision to shift the venue of the session from Nagpur to Mumbai was taken considering the health of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Earlier this month, the CM had undergone spine surgery and is still recovering in the hospital. According to the convention, the winter session of the state legislature is held in Nagpur, the state’s second capital.

“At present, the CM is undergoing treatment and the doctors have not permitted him to fly for some time. Since the CM wanted to remain present for the session, it was decided to shift the venue to Mumbai for the winter session,” Anil Parab, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, told the media after the meeting. Twelve bills, including an appropriation bill, will be tabled in the session, he added.