Winter Session from today: 10 Bills, supplementary demands on Maharashtra govt’s agenda

Like the Monsoon Session, the question hour and calling attention motions have been dropped in the Winter Session due to paucity of time.

The two-day Winter Session of the state legislature, which has been curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will begin from Monday with 10 Bills, including the two Shakti Bills on preventing atrocities against women and children, and supplementary demands to be taken up.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab said on Sunday that the government will table six Ordinances and 10 Bills in the session.

“On the first day, the mourning proposals, the tabling of the Ordinances, Bills and supplementary demands will be taken up. There will be a discussion on the Bills and the supplementary demands and then they will be taken up for approval the next day,” Parab told mediapersons.

Some of the 10 Bills include the Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, 2020, and the Special Court and Machinery for Implementation of Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law, 2020, to prevent the atrocities against women and children; the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, seeking give exemption in property tax due to the pandemic in 2020-21 and the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayat and Industrial Towns (Amendment) Bill, 2020, seeking to extend the term of administrators in 12 non-elected local bodies by six months.

Like the Monsoon Session, the question hour and calling attention motions have been dropped in the Winter Session due to paucity of time.

Earlier, the decision has been taken to hold the Winter Session of the legislature in Mumbai instead of Nagpur, where it is traditionally held for at least two weeks. For the two-day session, the Legislature Secretariat has put in place a slew of safety measures to ensure members do not get infected with Covid-19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.