Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Winter plays hide-and-seek as temperature hovers near 30 degrees in Mumbai

On Monday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33.5 degrees Celsius by the Indian Meteorology Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory, while the minimum temperature was 22 degrees, which was four degrees above normal.

Meanwhile, weather experts attributed the current weather conditions to the ongoing easterly winds, that the city is experiencing.
WHILE DECEMBER is about to end, Mumbai continues to record daily temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai recorded the highest maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees in the country on December 16. Weather experts said that the city witnessed maximum temperatures hover around 35 degrees Celsius consistently between December 16 and 18.

“Throughout the weekend, Mumbai recorded maximum temperatures of 35 degrees for three consecutive days. The maximum temperature recorded a marginal decline on Monday. This is normal as every year during December, the city records maximum temperature above 30 degrees for a few days,” said Sushma Nair, scientist at IMD. Nair said that the city may record a decline in temperature by end of this year.

Meanwhile, weather experts attributed the current weather conditions to the ongoing easterly winds, that the city is experiencing.

Mahesh Palawat, meteorologist and climate expert at Skymet Weathers Private Limited, said, “For the last 20 days, Mumbai is experiencing continuous easterly winds. These winds are blowing during the day and are delaying the sea breeze over the city; therefore, there is no drop in temperatures,” Palawat said on Monday.

“However, considering the current trend of winds the temperature may record a drop by a few degrees around December 25,” he said.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 03:18:56 am
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

