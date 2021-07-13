Vaccinating all is the key, says Bombay HC as it invokes maskless scenes from Wimbledon final

Spectators at Centre Court look on as Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the Wimbledon men's singles final (Steve Paston/Pool Via AP)

Invoking scenes from the Wimbledon final held in the UK on Sunday where “not a single person was sitting with a mask on”, and noting that vaccinating everyone would be the key to achieving the same in India, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday cautioned the state government against lowering its guard against the Covid-19 pandemic.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni, while hearing PILs alleging improper management of Covid-19 treatment in Maharashtra, took note of reports of “a third wave” setting in in two states in the North-East and said appropriate measures were required to be taken by the authorities to curb the spread of the infection.

The PILs have sought various directions to the state government with regard to shortage of anti-Covid drugs and alleged black-marketing and profiteering taking place during their procurement and distribution.

“There are reports saying a third wave has set in two states in the North-East. We have to take measures. We are in a much more comfortable situation compared to earlier. We do not want any lowering of guard from here,” Chief Justice Datta told the state government counsel, advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni.

Justice Kulkarni told Kumbhakoni: “We do not know if you saw Wimbledon men’s singles final match on Sunday. It was a sight of the year. The stadium was jam-packed and not a single person, except one lone woman, was sitting with a mask on. One Indian cricketer was present and he was without a mask too. Do not know when such a situation will be seen here in India. Vaccinating everyone is key to it.”

The HC asked the state government to file a further affidavit in reply, enumerating the remaining compliances of its earlier directions to ensure proper Covid management, and posted further hearing on the PILs after three weeks.