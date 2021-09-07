Wilson’s kin can perform rituals after father’s death: NIA

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency (NIA) opposed a plea for interim bail filed by jailed activist Rona Wilson to attend rituals following his father’s death last month, stating that another family member can perform the same.

Wilson, who is an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, was arrested in 2018. His father died on August 18 in Kerala. Wilson had filed a plea seeking temporary bail for two weeks to attend the 30th-day ritual organised at home.

The NIA in its reply filed on Monday said that the rituals can be done by Wilson’s brother and other family members. It also said that it is not proven that the gathering will not be or cannot be carried out in his absence.

The NIA also opposed the plea stating that Wilson’s father’s final rites are already over and he is “simply creating a ground for his release”. “…accordingly, he may carry out the illicit activity and may influence and tamper with the prosecution evidence,” the NIA said, adding that the plea was “devoid of merits”.

Special Judge Dinesh E Kothalikar is likely to decide on the plea on Tuesday.