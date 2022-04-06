Willing to withdraw contempt plea against striking staff: MSRTC

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that it is willing to withdraw contempt petition against striking employees, as despite action being taken against them, their protest continues.

The court said it will hear advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte, representing the employees, on Wednesday before taking any decision on MSRTC’s request. Sadavarte could not remain present during the hearing on Tuesday.

The state government also told the court that it has accepted the report of the HC-appointed committee, accepting all demands of the striking workers except the merger with the state government and treating its employees as government employees. as it is not possible due to “administrative and practical issues”.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik was hearing a contempt plea filed in a writ petition moved by the MSRTC against the employee trade union and others, seeking direction to all staffers to refrain from participating in strikes or stopping work.

The HC, on March 22, had advised the leaders of MSRTC workers to resume duties till the government decides on the report submitted by the committee set up to look into their demands.