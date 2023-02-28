Will urge PM Modi for classical language status to Marathi, says Eknath Shinde

On the occasion of Marathi Language Day, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly that he will meet and request Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Marathi language be accorded the status of classical language.

Shinde said, “This has been the wish of everyone in Maharashtra for very long. I, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and an all-party delegation will meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and put forth our request. We will do this on priority. I am certain he will accept.”

On Monday, the Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din was observed by the state government in Vidhan Bhavan. Shinde, Fadnavis, Minister for Marathi language Deepak Kesarkar, Minister for higher and technical education Chandrakant Patil, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Deputy Chairperson of Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe were present on the occasion.

BJP also celebrated the Marathi Bhasha Divas on Monday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Jnanpith award winner VV Shirwadkar at Maratha Mandal Auditorium in Mulund East.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais was criticised by the Opposition for making his first address to Maharashtra Legislature on the first day of the Budget Session on Monday in Hindi. NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad said on Monday, “The governor’s address is first sanctioned in the cabinet, which means use of Hindi was sanctioned by the cabinet. This is an insult to Maharashtra. It is unfortunate that this happened on the occasion of Marathi Language Day.”