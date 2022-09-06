‘Will try my best to reinforce among public non-partisan image of Speaker’: Rahul Narvekar

Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narvekar talks about whether he thinks Speakers are susceptible to the pulls and pressures of political parties that they belong to and the steps he is taking to make the state legislative assembly more effective and responsive as an institution.

Is the recent scuffle among MLAs inside the Assembly premises reflective of the poor standards of how legislators conduct themselves?

Whatever happened that day does not befit the stature and reputation of the state legislature. We’ve seen such unparliamentary incidents happen in other legislative bodies but Maharashtra was an exception to this. It still is, and the incident is an isolated case. It happened at the spur of the moment. No parties were involved in this incident, per se. It was not organised.

Also Read | Colaba should get state capital region status on lines of NCR: Narvekar

You are the youngest Speaker in the country. Do you get overburdened by the fact that you are expected to control legislators, some of whom have been elected eight-nine times in the Assembly?

Under my watch, the Monsoon session functioned smoothly. I have received cooperation from all members. Once an individual presides over the House, he gets respect as well as cooperation from every MLA. I don’t think your age matters in this case. If you stick to the rule book and conduct the proceedings in accordance with the constitutional provisions, you are bound to receive everyone’s cooperation and run the House smoothly. You can run the House smoothly only if you bear in mind that every member has the same privileges, the same right, and the same responsibility. If you have seen the last Assembly session, which was for six days, we conducted unprecedented business. We started the proceedings at 9am, the House was conducted till 9.30pm. A few days, it went beyond 11pm. On the last working day, we had 16 Calling of Motions debated in the House, two full-fledged Motions by the ruling party, as well as the Opposition. There was not a single minute which was wasted due to disruption or disturbance in the House. If we continue with this standard, I am sure Maharashtra will gain a lot.

Speakers are considered to be susceptible to the pulls and pressures of the political parties they belong to. Do you feel these pressures? What do you think needs to change to make the Speakers less susceptible to political pressure?

First of all, the state legislature should be given complete financial autonomy. They shouldn’t be subjected to financial discretion by the government because at the end of the day, the legislature is not accountable to the executive. In fact, it is the other way around.

Advertisement

Secondly, like we see in most cases, the spirit and the letter of the law are often distinguished and applied differently. The letter of the law requires the Speaker to be beyond political affiliations. However, there is a need to take bold decisions in accordance with the constitutional provisions where the general public can actually start believing that the Speaker’s office is functioning in a manner which is mandated by the Constitution which requires it to be non-partisan. It will be my endeavour to ensure that this perception about the Speaker’s House is changed in our tenure. If I make a ruling in the House, I express my views which are based on precedents and rules of the Assembly.

In the recently-concluded session, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, when asked about the Bilkis Bano case, said that while releasing the convicts was as per law, their felicitation on their remission was wrong. What is your view on it?

In a democratic set-up like ours, there are allegations, charges are framed and judgments given by the judiciary. He is either pronounced guilty or there is an acquittal. This decision has to be accepted by everyone. So, I am of the view that if there is a judicial order either way, it has to be accepted. In a democratic society, it is obvious to have dissent or disagreement over decisions that may appear fair to you but not so to me. Hence, this doesn’t require any debate. We should accept judicial decisions. I agree that morality has to be considered in a civil society and sentiments have their own place. While conducting oneself, maybe one should consider all these aspects.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

One of the concerns over the way the Assembly functions is the quality of answers to the questions raised in the House? Are you planning to do anything about it?

The answers which are given by a Minister are based on the briefings they receive from the department. Even though the buck stops at the concerned minister, they work on the basis of response from their department. So, bureaucracy is also accountable. We passed directions this session that answers should be received in time. There were complaints that the replies do not come in time or come at the last minute, which does not give enough time for people to peruse what has been said by the government. Now, we have a vibrant online system. I am going to ensure that all these replies are uploaded so the people who want to study an issue get access to it.