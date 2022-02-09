‘Will thrash Congress workers’: BJP leader Anil Bonde on protests over PM’s remarks

A day after state Congress president Nana Patole asked party workers to hold protests outside BJP offices over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in Parliament that Maharashtra is a “Corona spreader”, BJP leader Anil Bonde Wednesday threatened to thrash Congress workers if they come near the party offices.

Meanwhile, protests have already begun across the state with Congress workers gheraoing BJP party offices demanding an apology from Modi.

While speaking in the Lok Sabha, the PM had questioned the role of the state government. Referring to the Congress leaders he had said, “What did you do? You stood in railway stations and distributed free tickets to people to go to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar. You encouraged them to go in order to lessen the burden on your state. You go to UP and Bihar and spread coronavirus.”

Taking strong objections to calling Maharashtra a Covid spreader, Patole said, “We want an apology from the PM. He has insulted Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Maharashtra. He has insulted 12 crore people of Maharashtra.”

However, the saffron camp dismissed Congress’s charges as baseless. BJP’s Kisan Cell general secretary Bonde said, “If Congress workers come anywhere close to BJP offices, we will give them a befitting reply. We will thrash them properly. BJP offices are sacrosanct to us. We cannot allow Congress’s highhandedness.”

He added, “If Congress wants to protest, they can. But if they are seen outside or close to BJP offices we will strongly retaliate.”