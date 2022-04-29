Will think of cutting fuel tax when we get remaining GST share: Aaditya Thackeray

April 29, 2022 4:13:19 am
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of high fuel prices in opposition-ruled states which did not heed the Centre’s call to reduce Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel, State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said the Maharashtra government is waiting for a Rs 26,500 crore GST disbursement from the Centre. “Once that is (GST) received the state can think of reducing VAT,” he said.
Thackeray also responded to MLA Ashish Shelar’s comment that there was an offer on forming an alliance of Sena-BJP-NCP in 2017, but the NCP didn’t agree to it. “I am not aware of any such offer. Why go to the past and fight? We should look forward to working for the people,” Thackeray said. ENS
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-