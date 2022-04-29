Will think of cutting fuel tax when we get remaining GST share: Aaditya Thackeray

“Once that is (GST) received the state can think of reducing VAT,” he said.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of high fuel prices in opposition-ruled states which did not heed the Centre’s call to reduce Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel, State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said the Maharashtra government is waiting for a Rs 26,500 crore GST disbursement from the Centre. “Once that is (GST) received the state can think of reducing VAT,” he said.