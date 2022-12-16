Will take action on 70-yr-old hospital building within 2 weeks: BMC to HC

THE BOMBAY High Court on Thursday referred to the report on condition of the 70-year-old Prince Aly Khan Hospital by experts from IIT-Bombay, which recommended its demolition as the building has “developed structural issues beyond repairs”.

The HC said it was open to the BMC to examine the report and take action under the law. The BMC counsel submitted that the civic body will take action within two weeks, which the court took on record.

The IIT-Bombay report concluded that “the reinforced concrete building has lived its economic life and many of its structural members (columns, beams, slabs) are showing severe signs of distress due to aging, extensive corrosion of steel reinforcement, leading to decrease in the steel cross-section, seepage and leakage.” The report added “building has already gone through several cycles of repairs in the past and is currently beyond any kind of further practical repairs.” It will be prudent to demolish the building and it can be considered as C1 category (vacate and pull down the building) by BMC, it concluded.

The HC was hearing a plea by the hospital management seeking directions for demolition of the over 70-year-old structure in Mazgaon, Mumbai, stating that the report by BMC was not specific as to whether it is in a dilapidated state or not. The hospital employees raised concerns that if the hospital is demolished, it could not be rebuilt due to a land reservation issue.

The bench was told that the hospital had conducted an independent structural audit through S R Mahimtura Structural Consulting Engineer, which found the building as ‘dilapidated’. In September, the hospital discharged all its patients and decided to shut its in-patient admissions and surgeries after an independent structural audit found the main building was unsafe for occupancy.

Senior advocate Rafique Dada appearing for the hospital management, submitted that as some of the stakeholders opposed the move and a few employees were admitting patients, thereby causing danger to the lives of patients and the staff, the management approached the HC on August 26. The plea sought direction to BMC to take appropriate steps on the structural audit report of August 9 and carry out the demolition to prevent any mishap or loss of lives.

The bench noted that the rights of the employees’ union, who sought to intervene in the plea stating that due to BMC reservation for the land, their future was in jeopardy, cannot be ascertained in the present plea and they will have to move substantive proceedings seeking reliefs for their rights and employment.