Will suspend driving licence of repeat offenders: Fadnavis

The driving licence of people fined more than five to six times for violating traffic norms will now be suspended for a few months, warned Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday.

During a meeting on road safety measures on Monday, state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis also decided to set up a special squad to monitor vehicles involved in lane jumping along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The said squad will “chase down the vehicle drivers” and fine them for jumping lanes, which often leads to road accidents.

“In many cases, a driver could be seen being fined repeatedly for violating traffic rules, but the person never followed the norms. Such repeated offenders pay a fine and continue to violate traffic rules, without being punished any further. It has been decided that their licence will now onwards be suspended for a few months, as a punishment. The implementation process will begin soon,” said an official who attended the meeting, requesting anonymity.