Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Will suspend driving licence of repeat offenders: Fadnavis

During a meeting on road safety measures on Monday, state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis also decided to set up a special squad to monitor vehicles involved in lane jumping along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The said squad will "chase down the vehicle drivers" and fine them for jumping lanes, which often leads to road accidents. (File Photo)

The driving licence of people fined more than five to six times for violating traffic norms will now be suspended for a few months, warned Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday.

During a meeting on road safety measures on Monday, state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis also decided to set up a special squad to monitor vehicles involved in lane jumping along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The said squad will “chase down the vehicle drivers” and fine them for jumping lanes, which often leads to road accidents.

“In many cases, a driver could be seen being fined repeatedly for violating traffic rules, but the person never followed the norms. Such repeated offenders pay a fine and continue to violate traffic rules, without being punished any further. It has been decided that their licence will now onwards be suspended for a few months, as a punishment. The implementation process will begin soon,” said an official who attended the meeting, requesting anonymity.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 03:31:10 am
