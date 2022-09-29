scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Will publish Ambedkar’s MSc thesis, provide more facilities to panel: Maharashtra govt to HC

The state government informed the bench that the UK Senate library had granted it permission to publish Ambedkar's thesis 'Decentralisation of Provincial Imperial Finance in British India'.

The state informed the Bombay High Court that sufficient manpower, along with material and other facilities required for research and digitisation of works, will be outsourced as per requirement. (File photo)

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court Thursday that it will publish Dr B R Ambedkar’s MSc thesis. The High Court was hearing a suo motu PIL regarding a project, which was halted, to publish Ambedkar’s works.

The state government informed the bench that the UK Senate library had granted it permission to publish Ambedkar’s thesis ‘Decentralisation of Provincial Imperial Finance in British India’. The court appreciated the progress by the committee constituted to oversee the publication of Ambedkar’s writings and speeches.

Additional Government Pleader Purnima H Kantharia for the state government submitted minutes of a September 20 meeting chaired by Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, which also consisted of the principal secretary of the department, the member secretary of the committee constituted to publish Ambedkar’s works and 10 non-government members of the panel.

According to the minutes of the meeting, the honorarium to the member secretary has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000. The government has also decided to provide residential accommodation to the member secretary either in the MLA guest house or any other flat in Malad.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How these women are fighting to save a 200-year-old Kolkata housePremium
How these women are fighting to save a 200-year-old Kolkata house
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...Premium
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...
Crisis in the Maken: 5 reasons the gen secy in-charge of Rajasthan Congre...Premium
Crisis in the Maken: 5 reasons the gen secy in-charge of Rajasthan Congre...
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI

Amicus curiae advocate Swaraj Jadhav told the bench that provision for accommodation and travel expenses cannot be given just to the member secretary, and the members of the panel who come to Mumbai from across the state for the meeting should also get relief.

Kantharia submitted that the state will bear the expenses for members’ travel from their place of accommodation to the place of meeting and they can also avail accommodation given to the member secretary.

The bench then said the decision to provide honorarium to other members should also be considered in the next meeting

Advertisement

The state informed the bench that sufficient manpower, along with material and other facilities required for research and digitisation of works, will be outsourced as per requirement. The court also noted that as per the minutes of meeting, a proposal will be submitted to Mumbai University to provide the panel sufficient space to do its work.

More from Mumbai

The court directed the committee to conduct its next meeting as early as possible, preferably within six weeks, and adjourned the PIL.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 10:12:44 pm
Next Story

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam: Notice for Sept 30 re-exam, reporting time, things not to carry, check details here

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement