Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Will provide land for Maharashtra Bhavan in Ayodhya, Yogi assures Shinde

During the meeting, Shinde also told Adityanath that soon he along with his MLAs and MPs will visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The UP CM also extended an invitation to Shinde to visit Ayodhya on behalf of the UP government.

Will provide land for Maharashtra Bhavan in Ayodhya, Yogi assures Shinde
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is on a two-day visit to Mumbai, assured Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday of allotting land in Ayodhya for construction of Maharashtra Bhavan. During their meeting at Raj Bhavan, Shinde requested Adityanath to allot land in Ayodhya for construction of Maharashtra Bhavan. Yogi accepted the request and gave in principle approval for it. The Maharashtra Bhavan will be used for providing accommodation to people from Maharashtra visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

During the meeting, Shinde also told Adityanath that soon he along with his MLAs and MPs will visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The UP CM also extended an invitation to Shinde to visit Ayodhya on behalf of the UP government. On Tuesday, Shinde had announced that he will visit Ayodhya to offer prayers to Lord Ram. He, however, did not specify any date or schedule of the visit.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 03:25 IST
